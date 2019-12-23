Mother charged after newborn tests positive for marijuana, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was arrested last week after her newborn allegedly tested positive for marijuana.
Conway police charged Katherine Elizabeth Lush, 38, with unlawful neglect of a child.
On Dec. 18, a Department of Social Services employee provided authorities a drug screen from a newborn baby girl that showed a positive test for marijuana, according to a report from Conway police.
Police said a safety plan was enacted, and the child was placed in the care of another family member.
Lush was arrested on Dec. 19 after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center the following day on $10,000 bond, online records show.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.