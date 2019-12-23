GBI, Lee Co. investigating death of 10-month-old

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a 10-month-old girl.
The infant died Sunday on the 700 block of Grave Springs Road, GBI officials said.
An autopsy will be performed Monday, GBI officials said.
The coroner responded around 9 a.m. and the GBI was called in around 9:15 a.m.
GBI agents are conducting interviews and gathering evidence.
WALB is working to learn more information.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.