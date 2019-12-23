Ga. officials remember Senator Greg Kirk

By Jordan Barela | December 23, 2019 at 11:43 AM EST - Updated December 23 at 7:58 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia officials — including the Peach State’s top official — are remembering Senator Greg Kirk, who succumbed to his bout with a rare form of cancer on Sunday.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Kirk was a "man of faith who served his family, community and state with passion and integrity."

“Our prayers are with Greg’s wife, Rosalyn, his seven children, five grandchildren, and all who mourn the passing of this great public servant. May God’s peace, which passes all understanding, be with his family and loved ones at this time,” Kemp said.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said he was saddened to hear of Kirk’s death, his “friend and supporter of GA law enforcement.”

“He fought the battle hard and with determination so that he could continue to serve others,” Hancock said. “He was greatly loved and respected.”

Sumter County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) said Kirk’s son Jeremy is a firefighter with SCFR and is on active duty with the U.S. Army. The agency posted on their Facebook page that they were saddened to learn of the senator’s passing.

The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office also sent their condolences to the Kirk family.

Kirk was diagnosed in June with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the liver and small intestine during the process of digesting fats in food.

Kirk was elected to the Senate in 2014. He represented Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Tift, Turner, Worth and parts of Sumter and Wilcox counties.

