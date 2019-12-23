EMA leaders monitor river levels in Lee County

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -Creek waters in Lee County continue to rise, and Lee County officials are closely monitoring water levels on the Kinchafoonee Creek and Muckalee Creek.
Lee County EMA Director Coleman Williams said the Muckalee Creek’s stage is around 10 feet and the Kinchafoonee Creek is at 11 feet.
He says that’s just above average for both creeks.
He says "models have changed since, and what they’re predicting now is, we may reach the minor flood stage, but there shouldn’t be any significant impacts on homes at this time.”
Williams says the Kinchafoonee Creek is expected to be as high as 15 feet on Christmas Day.
He says maybe by Dec. 26, water levels should crest and cease rising.
