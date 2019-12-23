1 dead in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department (TPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning at an apartment complex.
Bryan Johnson, 38, of Albany, died at Archbold Medical Center after he was shot in the chest.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital by one of his friends.
The driver told police the shooting happened at Villa North Apartments, 510 Old Albany Road, around 12:45 a.m., according to TPD.
Witnesses told police that there was a group standing in front of the complex when an argument started and that the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
Police said they do have a person of interest in custody but are not releasing his identity at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 226-2101.
