Coffee Co. deputies arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ man with several outstanding warrants

COFFEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted by several law enforcement agencies in South Georgia Monday.
The sheriff’s office said Emanuel Rojo, 23, was taken into custody after a short chase on Highway 32 West.
Rojo has several felony warrants from the Pearson Police Department, Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
The only specifics on Rojo’s charges released by the sheriff’s office were for aggravated assault and “multiple pending charges.”
