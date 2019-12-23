Child dies in I-75 Lowndes wreck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk confirmed a child died in a wreck on I-75.
Paulk said the crash happened around noon on Saturday, near mile marker 26.
A young child was ejected from the car when it rolled over in a single-car accident.
There were three others in the car. One of them had to be airlifted and the two others were taken to South Georgia Medical Center.
WALB is working to learn about their conditions.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
WALB has a reporter following up on this story and we will update as more information comes in.
