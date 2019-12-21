Moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds likely through Sunday

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the area from late Saturday through Monday morning. Two to four inches of rain is likely with locally 5 to 6 inches of rain possible. The heavy rain will cause local creeks and rivers to rise heading into next week. Flash flooding concerns are low; however, those who live along the Muckalee and the Kinchafoonee creeks in Lee County should monitor water levels. Winds will also be a concern throughout Sunday. A High Wind Watch is in effect for Crisp, Dooley, Stewart, Sumter, Webster and Wilcox counties from Sunday afternoon until Monday morning. Sustained winds 20 to 30 mph are likely and wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Elsewhere, wind gusts 25 to 35 mph are likely and gusts up to 40 mph are possible throughout Sunday. Power outages and downed trees are possible.