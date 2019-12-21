Moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds likely through Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Keep the umbrella, rain boots and rain jacket nearby if you’re heading outside over the next two days. Expect a weekend soaker from late Saturday through Monday.
A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the area from late Saturday through Monday morning. Two to four inches of rain is likely with locally 5 to 6 inches of rain possible. The heavy rain will cause local creeks and rivers to rise heading into next week. Flash flooding concerns are low; however, those who live along the Muckalee and the Kinchafoonee creeks in Lee County should monitor water levels. Winds will also be a concern throughout Sunday. A High Wind Watch is in effect for Crisp, Dooley, Stewart, Sumter, Webster and Wilcox counties from Sunday afternoon until Monday morning. Sustained winds 20 to 30 mph are likely and wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Elsewhere, wind gusts 25 to 35 mph are likely and gusts up to 40 mph are possible throughout Sunday. Power outages and downed trees are possible.
Rain will continue to impact the region on Monday. Heavier rainfall during the morning will give way to showers by the afternoon.
Drier and warmer weather moves in just in time for Christmas Eve. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see even warmer weather on Christmas Day with highs near 70 under a partly cloudy sky. Slight rain chances work back into the picture on Thursday and linger into the weekend. Expect a partly cloudy sky on Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Friday will feature a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low 70s. A few showers are likely on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s.
