Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

SUBURBAN INCORPORATION
Supporters won't seek new suburban Atlanta city in 2020
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A group of people who want to form a new city in suburban Atlanta are delaying their effort. Supporters of a city of East Cobb say they won't seek a lawmaker to sponsor a bill for a referendum creating the city during the 2020 session of the General Assembly. They had been hoping for a November 2020 referendum. Pro-cityhood spokesman David Birdwell says supporters will resume efforts to seek legislation in 2021. Republican lawmakers in recent days have said they wouldn't support any plan until details were finalized. Democrats generally oppose cityhood for additional Atlanta suburbs.
REFUGEES GOVERNORS
GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An executive order by President Donald Trump giving governors the right to refuse to accept refugees is putting Republican governors in an uncomfortable position. They're caught between immigration hardliners who want to shut the door and Christian evangelicals who want to welcome them. More than 30 governors have confirmed they will keep accepting refugees so far, but about a dozen Republican governors have stayed silent on the issue. Trump's order requires governors to publicly say they'll accept refugees or they cannot come to their states, even if cities and counties welcome them. No state has announced plans to shut out refugees entirely.
OSU-AD LAWSUIT
OSU sues former athletic director now at Georgia Tech
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University is suing its former athletic director, claiming he owes the school more than $1.5 million after walking away from his contract to take a new job at Georgia Tech. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports OSU on Wednesday filed the breach of contract lawsuit against Todd Stansbury in Benton County Circuit Court. Stansbury couldn't immediately be reached for comment through Georgia Tech. OSU said it wanted Stansbury to “conclude the contractual obligations."
OBIT-JAMES SHEPHERD
James Shepherd, who founded Atlanta's Shepherd Center, dies
James Shepherd, the co-founder of a Georgia hospital specializing in spinal injuries, has died. He was 68. The Shepherd Center said he died on Saturday. Shepherd, his parents and Dr. David Apple founded the Shepherd Center after James Shepherd suffered a paralyzing spinal cord injury in 1973. The Shepherd Center said in a statement that the group garnered support to open a specialized facility for spinal cord injuries because they were frustrated by a lack of high-quality rehabilitation care in the southeastern U.S. The Shepherd Center began in 1975, as a six-bed unit that leased space from an Atlanta hospital. Today it is a 152-bed hospital.
SUPERFUND CLEANUP
Honeywell to pay Georgia $4M for pollution in coastal marsh
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A company will pay the state of Georgia $4 million for environmental cleanup of a former chemical plant. The Brunswick News reports Honeywell International filed the settlement with the state Department of Natural Resources in federal court in Atlanta. The money will cover cleanup costs related to the former LCP Chemicals plant. It will also pay the state for lost fishing opportunities from chemicals polluting nearby marsh and waterways. The site is currently under the federal Superfund law. Honeywell and Georgia Power Co. in 2016 agreed to pay the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency $29 million to clean up marshland.
SHOPPING MALL SHOOTING
Macy's worker shot in parking deck of Atlanta shopping mall
Authorities say a Macy’s worker was shot outside an Atlanta mall on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Atlanta police say the employee was shot in the stomach shortly after noon Saturday in an attempted carjacking in the Lenox Square parking deck. Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos says the woman was approached by two men and refused to hand over her keys. Police were working to find the suspects. They left the parking garage on foot after the failed carjacking. The shooting comes one week after a man was wounded by gunfire at Cumberland Mall, another metro Atlanta shopping center.
HOUSING STANDARDS-GEORGIA
Local governments fight limits on controlling how homes look
EVANS, Ga. (AP) — Local governments in Georgia are renewing their fight against proposals limiting their ability to control the look of new homes. The Augusta Chronicle reports that Columbia County and Grovetown are among localities that have passed resolutions opposing the restrictions. The action is in response to bills that would prohibit counties and cities from determining building requirements such as layouts, color schemes and materials used for certain single- and double-family residences.
FLU SEASON-SOUTH
Flu continues to hit South hard
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The flu season is continuing to hit southern states hard as influenza begins to spread across the country. The flu season got off to an early start in the Deep South. The most recent weekly flu report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds high levels of flu-like illness in 19 states, including most southern states. So far in the 2019-2020 flu season, CDC has reported 19 flu-associated deaths among children.