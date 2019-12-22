Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jon Teske scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half, and No. 14 Michigan cruised past Presbyterian 86-44 despite losing Isaiah Livers early to an apparent injury. The Wolverines snapped a two-game losing streak and took full advantage of an easier spot on the schedule. Michigan raced out to a 17-4 advantage and led 38-15 at halftime. Livers went up for a dunk attempt and missed early in the first half, drawing a foul in the process. He walked around looking gimpy and holding his left leg. After making two free throws, he left the game. Michigan described the injury as a muscle strain. Owen McCormack led Presbyterian (2-10) with 10 points.