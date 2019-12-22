Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Houston intercepted Jameis Winston four times and returned one of them for a touchdown as the Texans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 to win the AFC South for the fourth time in five years. Kai'imi Fairburn gave the Texans the lead for good midway through the fourth quarter with a 37-yard field goal. The Texans won despite not getting an especially sharp performance from Deshaun Watson, who completed 19 of 32 passes for 184 yards and one interception.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay's four-game winning streak came to a screeching halt against the Houston Texans. Jameis Winston threw four interceptions and the Buccaneers turned the ball over five times total in a 23-20 loss. The game followed a familiar pattern for the Bucs. Turn it over, fall behind and rally late. More often that not, that hasn't been a winning formula this season. The Bucs fall to 7-8 with one game remaining against NFC South rival Atlanta.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Capitals killed a series of power plays in the third period to beat the Lightning 3-1. Dmitry Orlov scored the go-ahead goal with six minutes left to help Washington improve to 5-0-1 in the second half of back-to-backs. Goaltender Braden Holtby made two big saves on a 5-on-3 penalty kill in the third after not being tested for much of the night. Radko Gudas scored his first goal with the Capitals since an offseason trade from Philadelphia. Curtis McElhinney got a surprise start for Tampa Bay over Andrei Vasilevskiy. Reigning MVP Nikita Kucherov scored his 12th goal of the season.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist in the third period, Chris Dreidger stopped 42 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2. Brian Boyle, Evgenii Dadanov, and Noel Acciari also scored for the Panthers, who won their third straight. Driedger won for the second time in three starts this season. Nino Niederreiter and Lucas Wallmark scored for Carolina, which lost in regulation for the first time in eight games. Petr Mrazek finished with 18 saves.
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Austin Reed broke the NCAA Division II championship game record for yards passing before halftime, throwing for 399 of his 523 yards in West Florida's 48-40 victory over Minnesota State. Both teams were seeking a first title in a second appearance in the Division II championship game. Reed had to wait until the second half to break the record for touchdown passes. The redshirt freshman finished with six after tying the previous mark of five in the first half. West Florida was the first NCAA football team to reach the postseason twice in its first four years of existence.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic's first game in the post-Lane Kiffin era was a smashing success. Chris Robison threw for 305 yards and two scores and the Owls rolled past SMU 52-28 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday. James Charles ran for two scores for FAU. The Owls were coached by interim coach Glenn Spencer and now get taken over by new coach Willie Taggart after Kiffin left earlier this month to take over at Ole Miss. Xavier Jones ran for a pair of touchdowns for SMU.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Layne Hatcher passed for 393 yards and four touchdowns, including a late 13-yarder to Jonathan Adams, and Arkansas State held on for a 34-26 win over Florida International in the Camellia Bowl.The Red Wolves came back to life offensively for a final big drive, highlighted by All-American and game MVP Omar Bayless's 52-yard catch down to the 12. Then they had two interceptions in the final minutes. Arkansas State won five of its last six games.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — No. 19-ranked Florida State used smothering defense to overcome a 10-point deficit in the final seven minutes and beat South Florida 66-60 in the Orange Bowl Classic. The Seminoles forced 24 turnovers, including seven as they outscored the Bulls 19-3 down the stretch. Florida State forced four shot-clock violations and won despite being outrebounded by 14 and shooting only 40 percent, including 7 for 27 from 3-point range. RaiQuan Gray had 11 points, seven rebounds and three of Florida State's 13 steals. Michael Durr had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls.