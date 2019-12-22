GBI investigating homicide in Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a shooting in the 1200 block of Calvary Road in Cairo early Sunday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
The GBI said in a press release that it was contacted by the Cairo Police Department around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to assist in a homicide investigation.
Two male family members got into a verbal argument that eventually led to one shooting the other, the GBI reported.
The one who was shot, later died from his wounds at an area hospital, the press release states.
The GBI has not released any details on who was involved.
The body is scheduled for an autopsy early this week to “help determine further details related to the death,” the GBI said.
According to the GBI, no charges have been filed against anyone at this time.
This case is still active and ongoing and the GBI asks that anyone with any information on this case contact the Thomasville GBI office at (229) 225-5090 or the Cairo Police Department.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as information comes in.
