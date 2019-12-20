Weekend rainy and windy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rather quiet end to the week with increasing clouds and cool 50s Friday afternoon. Clouds thicken tonight with rain not far behind for the weekend. Most of Saturday dry however a steady stream of moisture spreads across SWGA late evening extending into Monday before pushing away.
Several concerns about the impacts across SWGA. Heavy rain of 2-4″ and locally higher 5-8″ expected. Along with ponding of water on roads, rivers and creeks will rise. In Lee County, moderate flooding is possible on the Muckalee and the Kinchafoonee Creeks.
The other concern is strong winds. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph will increase 30-40 mph Sunday. Those strong winds and saturated grounds could lead to trees and power lines being downed.
Monday the system moves away which dries us out the rest of the week. Near to slightly above average temperatures lows in the 40s and highs low 70s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
