Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

BABY DROWNS
Infant drowns in family's tub; no charges yet filed
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (AP) — A 9-month-old Florida baby drowned in his family's bathtub and detectives are investigating. Martin County investigators say Cameron Davis died Friday. His mother told them that the boy's father had been asleep, but she thinks she told him the baby was in the tub. She also thinks she might have fallen asleep. She estimated the baby had been in the tub for 20 minutes before he was found face down and blue in the water. The couple has two other young children. No charges have been filed.
FLU SEASON-SOUTH
Flu continues to hit South hard
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The flu season is continuing to hit southern states hard as influenza begins to spread across the country. The flu season got off to an early start in the Deep South. The most recent weekly flu report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds high levels of flu-like illness in 19 states, including most southern states. So far in the 2019-2020 flu season, CDC has reported 19 flu-associated deaths among children.
AP-US-COLD-CASE-MURDER-FLORIDA
New DNA testing in 1981 murder leads Florida police to coach
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Detectives say they have solved the 1981 killing of a Florida woman using advanced DNA testing that led them to the football coach of one of her sons. The Lakeland Police Department said 58-year-old Joseph Clinton Mills has been arrested on charges he raped and killed Linda Patterson Slaten. Police say her 12 and 15-year-old sons were sleeping in their rooms the night the 31-year-old woman was killed. Mills told detectives he twisted a wire hanger around her neck while having sex. Fingerprints from an unrelated 1984 arrest and recent DNA gathered by detectives matched evidence from the crime scene.
BC-US-SCI-BOEING-CREW-CAPSULE
Boeing capsule launches to wrong orbit, skips space station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing's new Starliner capsule is in the wrong orbit after launching for the first time and will have to skip its visit to the International Space Station. Friday's liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, went well until a half-hour into the flight, a crucial dress rehearsal before launching astronauts next year. The Starliner _ empty except for a test dummy and station supplies _ burned too much fuel trying to get into the right orbit. Boeing says it has no idea why the spacecraft timer failed to work properly. The capsule will land in New Mexico on Sunday.
JEFFREY EPSTEIN
House asks for documents in Epstein probe from DOJ
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — House Democrats are asking for documents from federal prosecutors and Florida law enforcement officials as part of a probe into how financier Jeffrey Epstein received a secret plea deal more than a decade ago after he was accused of molesting underage girls.The House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, asking for all emails about the plea deal and how victims should have been notified. Epstein killed himself in his New York City jail cell in August after federal agents arrested him on new sex trafficking charges.
AP-LT-MEXICO-CRUISE-SHIP-ACCIDENT
6 hurt in Carnival cruise ships accident at Mexico's Cozumel
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A cruise ship has scraped another while docking in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in minor injuries to six passengers. Carnival Cruise Line says the Carnival Glory was maneuvering when it “made contact” with the Carnival Legend Friday morning. Videos shot by startled passengers show the noisy, slow-moving accident which left the part of the Glory mangled at the stern. The cruise line says it is assessing the damage but the seaworthiness of the ships was not impacted. Six people came to the Glory's medical center for evaluation for minor injuries.
TRUMP
Trump escapes chill of Washington for Florida holiday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has escaped the chill of Washington and his impeachment to celebrate Christmas and New Year's in Florida with family and friends. Trump flew to his private resort Friday, two days after the House impeached him. One ally says Trump is “mad as hell” about the delay in his Senate impeachment trial, with Republican and Democratic leaders unable to agree on procedure. Trump may vent his frustration during his scheduled address Saturday to conservative student activists attending the Turning Point USA conference in West Palm Beach.
MIAMI-DADE POLICE CHIEF
Miami-Dade chief retiring after almost 30 years on force
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Miami-Dade Police Department says he is retiring after almost 30 years with the largest police department in the southeastern U.S. Miami-Dade Police Director Juan J. Perez informed Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez on Friday that he will retire in the middle of next month. Perez had served for four years as head of the police force. During his tenure, the police agency added body cameras to officers, placed officers in 100 primary schools and introduced new technology such as license-plate readers. The mayor said Perez's successor will be named soon. The Miami-Dade Police Department has 4,700 employees.
OFFICER SHOOTING-DOG
Florida cop shoots self while trying to shoot charging dog
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a South Florida police officer is recovering after shooting himself in the hand while attempting to shoot a dog that charged toward him. Lt. Mark Leone of the Davie Police Department says it happened Friday morning in the Fort Lauderdale suburb. He says as the officer attempted to shoot the charging dog, he instinctively held his hand out to protect himself. The bullet struck his hand. Another officer tied a belt around the man's arm to help stop the bleeding. The officer's injuries aren't considered life-threatening. The dog was grazed by the bullet.
FLORIDA TRAIN DEATHS
Pedestrian killed by Brightline train in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man was killed Friday after being hit by a higher-speed passenger rail train in South Florida. The pedestrian was hit by the Brightline train as he crossed a track in West Palm Beach, even though the track's gates were down, police said. West Palm Beach police officials had no further information. Since mid-2017, more than 40 people have been killed by Brightline trains — a rate of more than one a month and about one for every 29,000 miles (47,000 kilometers) the trains have traveled. That’s the worst per-mile death rate of the nation’s 821 railroads.