Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson has died at 88. His death was announced Friday by NASCAR. Johnson honed his driving skills as a moonshine runner in North Carolina before he began competing in NASCAR. He won 50 races as a driver and 132 as a car owner. He was also immortalized as “The Last American Hero” by author Tom Wolfe in a 1965 article for Esquire. Johnson was an inaugural member of NASCAR's Hall of Fame.
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Buffalo has won a bowl game for the first time. Kyle Vantrease passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Buffalo topped Charlotte 31-9 in the Bahamas Bowl. Jaret Patterson rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulls. Victor Tucker caught a 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Chris Reynolds late in the third quarter for Charlotte. The 49ers were in a bowl for the first time and saw their five-game winning streak snapped.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Aamir Simms had 18 points and Clemson ended a four-game losing streak with a 68-39 victory over Jacksonville. Tulsa grad transfer Curran Scott had a season-high 15 points for the Tigers, who held the Dolphins to just 11 points in the second half. Clemson took control late in the first half and rarely let up the rest of the way. Kevin Norman had 16 points to lead Jacksonville, which played without injured senior center David Bell. Bell had started the team's previous 13 games. Tevin Mack had seven points and a game-high 11 rebounds for Clemson.
UNDATED (AP) — College football’s early signing period closed with several top-100 prospects still officially uncommitted. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re undecided. Composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247SportsNine has nine of the nation’s top 100 prospects officially uncommitted with the majority of them plan to announce their college decisions over the next two weeks. Clemson closes the early signing period ranked atop the team recruiting rankings after landing seven of the nation’s top 29 prospects. Alabama is close second. Clemson and Alabama are followed in order by Ohio State, Georgia and LSU.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 20 Appalachian State seeks its 19th victory in 20 games when it meets UAB in the New Orleans Bowl. The game on Saturday night marks the debut of Shawn Clark as Appalachian State head football coach. Clark took over after Eliah Drinkwitz left for Missouri. Victories over North Carolina and South Carolina gave Appalachian State wins over two major conference teams. Only a loss to Georgia Southern kept the Mountaineers out of a New Year's Day bowl. UAB's program was briefly disbanded earlier this decade. But the Blazers are in their third straight bowl since resuming play in 2017.
UNDATED (AP) — Alcorn State is hoping the third time is the charm when it meets North Caolina A&T in the Celebration Bowl. The Braves have twice previously reached the championship game for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and each time came up short against the Aggies. A&T won a nail-biter, 24-22, last season. The Braves will count on quarterback Felix Harper to have a big day. He's thrown for 30 touchdowns this season with just eight interceptions. The Aggies will look to running back Jah-Maine Martin. He's got 21 touchdown runs and nine of them have covered 50 yards or more