Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 20 points, Miami’s starters got the fourth quarter off and the Heat had no trouble on the way to beating the New York Knicks 129-114. Duncan Robinson scored 18 for Miami on 6-for-10 shooting from 3-point range. Goran Dragic returned after missing nine games with a groin strain and also scored 18. Bobby Portis had a game-high 30 points for New York.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 36 points and CJ McCollum had 31, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a 118-103 victory over the Orlando Magic. Portland earned its season-high third straight win despite losing Carmelo Anthony to a bruised left knee in the second quarter. The Trail Blazers improved to 8-7 since Anthony joined the team a month ago. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Noel Acciari completed his second straight hat trick with a penalty shot and added an assist in Florida’s five-goal second period in the Panthers’ 7-4 victory over the Dallas Stars. Acciari had the natural hat trick in a Florida-record 3:59 span, pushing his season goals total to a career-high 11.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Aamir Simms had 18 points and Clemson ended a four-game losing streak with a 68-39 victory over Jacksonville. Tulsa grad transfer Curran Scott had a season-high 15 points for the Tigers, who held the Dolphins to just 11 points in the second half. Clemson took control late in the first half and rarely let up the rest of the way. Kevin Norman had 16 points to lead Jacksonville, which played without injured senior center David Bell. Bell had started the team's previous 13 games. Tevin Mack had seven points and a game-high 11 rebounds for Clemson.
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Rosen says he's encouraged by his development while relegated to a backup quarterback role this year. And Rosen has no complaint about remaining on the sideline even though the Miami Dolphins are 3-11. Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his 10th consecutive start Sunday for Miami against the Cincinnati Bengals. Coach Brian Flores has repeatedly said he's not changing quarterbacks because Fitzpatrick gives Miami the best chance to win in this season of rebuilding. Rosen says Fitzpatrick hasn’t done anything to lose the starting job.
UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson has died at 88. His death was announced Friday by NASCAR. Johnson honed his driving skills as a moonshine runner in North Carolina before he began competing in NASCAR. He won 50 races as a driver and 132 as a car owner. He was also immortalized as “The Last American Hero” by author Tom Wolfe in a 1965 article for Esquire. Johnson was an inaugural member of NASCAR's Hall of Fame.
UNDATED (AP) — Florida Atlantic is home for bowl season again to take on SMU in the Boca Raton Bowl on the Owls’ home field. It is FAU’s first game since Lane Kiffin left the Owls after three seasons and became the new coach at Ole Miss. FAU is 3-0 in its previous bowl appearances. SMU is playing a bowl game for the 17th time and for the first time in the state of Florida. This is one of just seven bowl games that feature two teams coming in with at least 10 wins. The others are the three College Football Playoff games along with the Cotton, Sugar and Rose bowls.
UNDATED (AP) — It will be a matchup of opposite style offenses when Georgia Southern and Liberty meet in the Cure Bowl . Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts leads a run-heavy offense, while Liberty's Stephen Calvert has thrown for a school record 3,393 yards this season, including six games of 300 yards or more. First-year Liberty coach Hugh Freeze is looking to help the Flames join Georgia Southern and Appalachian State as the only teams to move from FCS to FBS and win a bowl game in its first season of eligibility.