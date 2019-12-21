Albany mother pleads for violence to end after 17-year-old daughter’s death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany mother is speaking out after three men were charged this week for her daughter’s death.
Quamyia Jones’ death shook the entire community back in August.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson spoke exclusively with Tammy Jones-Mosely, Quamyia’s mother for the first time.
Tammy said she is grateful for the arrest. She credited Albany police and everyone who came forward.
She now wants the community to wake up and stand together to put an end to the violence altogether.
“All I wanted for Christmas was for someone to come forward to let me know what happened to my 17-year-old daughter that did not deserve any of this,” said Tammy.
For four months, Tammy has been searching for answers in Quamyia’s death.
Quamyia was shot and killed on West Highland Avenue.
It’s a scene Tammy said will never forget.
“I knew then that I had lost a whole part of me. That was my baby out of eight. My last. She still lived in the house with me. We talked every day,” Tammy told us.
On Wednesday, Myles Banks, 20, and two 16-year-olds, Ricardo Oliver and Derrick Burkes, were all charged with her murder in Quamyia’s death.
Banks is also facing aggravated assault, theft by taking a motor vehicle and burglary charges.
“The individuals that did this to my daughter, I have no sympathy for them, none whatsoever. They did not have any sympathy for my child. It could’ve been three lives lost that night,” said Tammy.
Tammy said her daughter was with her close friend and now 7-month-old baby when she died.
Just hours before, Tammy and Quamyia were laying together in bed.
“I had slept that long to find out that she’ll never come home again,” said Tammy.
Albany police said both Oliver and Burkes will be tried as adults.
Tammy hopes this tragic death will be a wake-up call to teens and young adults in the community.
“It’s not OK to go around and commit crimes at the ages that these young men... I know they mama taught them better,” Tammy said.
More importantly, Tammy wants people to recognize the value of life.
“Quamyia was the most sweetest person. She didn’t bother anybody. She was all about living life and taking care of her baby. Let’s wake up young people. It’s time,” Tammy said.
Tammy said next year, they plan to have a big celebration on Quamyia’s birthday and the day she died.
