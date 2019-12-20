VIDEO: Golden retriever super excited to greet Sarasota owner as she returns from training

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a happy reunion for the Ball family on Friday, but no one seemed happier than the dog!
Olivia Ball of Sarasota, who's been away for training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma for the past two-and-a-half-months, returned home for the holidays and flew into the Tampa Airport.
There, she was greeted by her golden retriever, Angel Dwight Charles Ball, who was VERY excited to see her, as well as her dad, Bill; mom, Dawn; and boyfriend, Romeo.
Her dad captured the moment on video. He says Olivia spent four years in JROTC at Riverview High School before joining the Army. She’ll be home for the holiday before returning to Fort Sill right after Christmas for four more months of training.
When she got home, she was happy to see her brothers, Earle and Logan:
Welcome home, Olivia!
