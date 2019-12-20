Record number of Americans to travel during holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Santa and his reindeer won't be the only ones traveling this Christmas.
AAA says a record-breaking number of Americans will travel this holiday season.
The travel period officially kicks off Saturday and runs through New Years’ Day.
AAA says 115.6 million Americans will travel throughout the next few days.
That’s the highest predicted number since AAA started recording the numbers nearly 20 years ago.
While many of those travelers will be heading to see family, others will be seeking a holiday getaway.
Savannah’s tourism industry hopes that people will make the Hostess City their holiday destination.
Visit Savannah, who manages the city's tourism, says the hospitality industry has been quite pleased with their numbers so far this month.
December is usually a slow period for the industry, but it looks like the city will finish the year strong.
“We have this little bit of a lull right now, these few days before Christmas," said Joeseph Marinelli of Visit Savannah. "Typically, Savannah does very, very well during the week of Christmas and New Years. But with the city having more hotel rooms than ever before, I hope AAA sends those visitors our way.”
After the holidays, Visit Savannah says they’ll begin welcoming visitors who come to town for the Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic and Savannah’s Black Heritage Festival.
