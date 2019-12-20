Miss Georgia named first runner-up in Miss America 2020 Competition

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTVM) - After winning two preliminary rounds in the Miss America 2020 competition, the young woman representing the Peach State has been named the first runner-up to the crown.
Hill and Miss Virginia Camilee Schrier were the final two women vying for the Miss America crown at the Mohegan Sun Arena during the finals. Miss Virginia was named Miss America 2020.
The competition was hosted by Access Hollywood co-anchors Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover and featured celebrity judges Lauren Ash, Karamo Brown and Kelly Rowland.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.