'I’m going to make it work. I got to’: Valdosta family loses everything in apartment fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta woman said she’s heartbroken because she’s not able to provide her children with the Christmas they deserve.
Michelle Clayton said that a fire, that destroyed her home, spread from her neighbor’s home and claimed everything she had.
Clayton said she was in her home getting ready for work around 4:30 p.m. when she started to smell smoke coming from her balcony.
“Get up! Get up! The house is on fire," said Clayton.
Clayton said she turned around and saw flames outside her window. She said that she immediately woke up her two children and her boyfriend.
“I’m panicking because my kids’ Christmas is right there at the door. So I’m like, ‘No get the presents! Get the presents,'" said Clayton.
Clayton’s boyfriend and son pushed her out the door and they all ran down the street. She said they’re staying in a motel, unsure of where they’ll go next. She said that her sons have never experienced anything like this so they just don’t understand.
“‘Mom, we want this, we want that.’ Mom doesn’t have it to give cause mom has to replace everything that you had," said Clayton.
Clayton said now they’re just hoping their landlord will soon have another place for them to stay.
“One thing momma is going to do, I’m going to make it work. I got to," said Clayton.
The fire department said the cause of this fire is still under investigation.
[ To help out, click here. ]
