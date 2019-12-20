Forecast: Increasing clouds Friday, rain chances return this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Friday South Georgia. It was another cold morning with lows in the 30s and wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s. Expect increasing clouds by afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Slight rain chances will work into the picture for early Saturday. Moisture will continue to increase ahead of a low pressure system as it develops in the northern Gulf. Higher rain chances hold off until Saturday evening. Expect a weekend soaker from late Saturday through Monday. Two to four inches of rain is likely with locally 6 to 8 inches of rain possible. The heavy rain will cause local creeks and rivers to rise over the weekend. Flash flooding concerns are low, however rising rivers will become a threat. Those who live along the Muckalee and the Kinchafoonee creeks in Lee County should monitor this weekend’s rain event.. Winds will gust 20 to 30 mph on Saturday and upwards of 40 mph on Sunday, especially by the afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday.
Showers are likely on Monday, especially during the morning. Highs will top out in the low 60s. Drier and warmer weather returns just in time for Christmas.
Expect a mostly sunny sky on Christmas Eve with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see even warmer weather on Christmas Day. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 70.
Slight rain chances return for next Thursday with highs in the low 70s.
