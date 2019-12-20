Forecast: Increasing clouds Friday, rain chances return this weekend

Slight rain chances will work into the picture for early Saturday. Moisture will continue to increase ahead of a low pressure system as it develops in the northern Gulf. Higher rain chances hold off until Saturday evening. Expect a weekend soaker from late Saturday through Monday. Two to four inches of rain is likely with locally 6 to 8 inches of rain possible. The heavy rain will cause local creeks and rivers to rise over the weekend. Flash flooding concerns are low, however rising rivers will become a threat. Those who live along the Muckalee and the Kinchafoonee creeks in Lee County should monitor this weekend’s rain event.. Winds will gust 20 to 30 mph on Saturday and upwards of 40 mph on Sunday, especially by the afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday.