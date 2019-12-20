Fitzgerald woman gives out clothing for families impacted by tornado

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - After the tragic tornado that ripped through Irwin and Ben Hill counties, one Fitzgerald woman is choosing to give back to those in need.
Jan Hidi said after seeing all the devastation displayed in front of her, she couldn’t do anything but help out as much as she could.
“I was parked right over there here in Walmart parking lot during the storm. It was raining extremely hard and the wind was whipping around and the sky just looked weird," Hidi said.
Hidi has clothing for women who have been impacted by the tornado that touched down Tuesday in Irwin County.
While she doesn’t have much to give, Hidi said the little she does have, she doesn’t mind helping those in need.
“If I was in need, I would hope that somebody gave to me too. I also have many items that might be in my shed that’s not being used if anybody needs anything,” Hidi said.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.