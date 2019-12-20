Family taking precautions after Irwin Co. tornado damage

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - After a devastating EF-2 tornado ripped through Irwin and Ben Hill counties, many are still repairing from the damage.
With heavy rainfall coming in this weekend, homeowners are gearing up for another round with Mother Nature.
Homeowners said after the tornado came through their community damaging their homes and even their vehicles. They also said they are dealing with it the best way they know how.
Donnell Hall, a veteran, said he had just remodeled his home.
“Basically the damages I see is the new parts we added on," Hall said. "We have a sitting room messed up and then my carport got pretty damaged.”
Susan Hughes, with the South Georgia United Methodist Response Team, said the damage was unpleasant.
“I just couldn’t believe it, I mean it was just this little neighborhood that’s been pretty much just got knocked out,” Hughes said.
Hall said he was working when he received the call about his home being damaged.
“I was in Fitzgerald cutting a yard and my wife called me and asked me 'Baby, can you go check on the house? They say the roof is off of it,” Hall recalled. "I said what happened (and) she told a tornado had hit the house. I couldn’t get to my house so I had to park my truck upside the road and walk to the house to see what the damage was.”
Hughes had helpers from Fitzgerald High School as well as other volunteers helping.
“We do anything from tarping, taking furniture out of the house, ‘mucking a house out’ is what we call it, yard debris, tree removal that kind of thing,” Hughes said.
With heavy rain in the forecast and the tornado damaging his home, Hall shared his plans for taking shelter.
“Right now, we just living in a hotel and we plan on getting an apartment in Fitzgerald until they decided what they gone do, as far as rebuilding our house. So, we just basically waiting to see what the insurance man gone say,” Hall said.
Hall said life is more precious than any material thing, so being alive is a blessing for he and his family.
“Well, me, I just look at it like this, this is manmade material thing. You can always build a house but you can’t, never replace your life. So I’m just thankful to be alive,” he added.
With the amount of destruction that happened in Irwin County, the United Methodist Church said they will be there as long as they need to be for the upcoming weeks, to make sure families are taken care of.
