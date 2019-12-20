ASU to rename buildings after influential Rams

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) plans to honor two influential Rams.
The school is renaming two buildings on their east campus.
The East Campus Student Center will become the C.W. Grant Student Union.
“Dean Grant,” as he was affectionately known, served as the vice president of student affairs at ASU for 30 years.
He died in late September.
President Marion Fedrick said the building naming is in recognition of his outstanding service.
The Health, Physical Education and Recreation Complex will become the Jones Brothers Health, Physical Education and Recreation Complex.
That name change is in honor of an iconic family as they are widely recognized as the only family to produce six brothers who played professional basketball.
All of them attended Albany State College.
Ceremonies unveiling the new names will be held after the start of the year.
“At all institutions, there are reminders of individuals who left an everlasting mark,” Fedrick said. “It is both a privilege and an honor to recognize Dr. C.W. Grant and the Jones family for their commitment to the institution. They are true examples of those who have lived out excellence.”
