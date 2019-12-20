Albany church celebrating Christmas early for the community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One church in southwest Georgia wants to make sure your child has a nice Christmas.
Evangelical Faith Vision Ministries, in partnership with New Visions Community Development, will be giving out gifts Sunday and the church is inviting you and your family to celebrate Christmas with them.
The Christmas at the Cathedral event is Sunday during the church’s Youth Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m.
Children who are there and are 16 and younger will get a gift.
Those who are 16 and older will be entered into a drawing to win prizes.
Youth Pastor Faith Register said she looks forward to this event every year because it allows the church to spread love and joy in the Albany community.
“With this event, it makes it possible so that at least all the children receive a gift. That way if they don’t get a whole lot or anything from their parents then they will at least be able to take something home to say I did get something," Register said.
The church also wants to invite the community out for its annual Watch Night which will be on Dec. 31. It’s the end of the year worship service where they look forward to what’s to come in the new year.
