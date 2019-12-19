GBI Cold Case: 5 Douglas murders in 2003 unsolved

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) needs the public’s help in two death investigations that date back to March 2003.
The first happened on March 1, 2003. Bartolo Salez Claudio was shot and killed in the 100 block of Maple Street in Douglas.
The second happened on March 29, 2003. Six Hispanic males were shot at the 300 block of Elm Street. Jose Luis Gaitan, Ramon Obino, Juan Camacho Recendes and Nabor Recendes were found dead with gunshot wounds.
The two surviving victims described the shooters as black men. Sketches of the suspects were drawn up from the victims’ interviews.
Anyone with information on the two investigations is asked to call the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103 or the GBI Tip Line at (1-800) 597-8477. Tips can also be sent in online by clicking here.
