UC Riverside hosts N. Arizona

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Arizona's Cameron Shelton, Brooks DeBisschop and Ted McCree have combined to account for 37 percent of all Lumberjacks scoring this season, though that figure has slipped to 30 percent over the last five games.SHELTON CAN SHOOT: Shelton has connected on 25 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He's also converted 60.5 percent of his free throws this season.