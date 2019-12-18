NWS: Tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Miller, Early counties

MILLER CO., Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee, Fla. has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Miller County and an EF-0 touched down in Early County Tuesday morning.
According to the NWS, the tornado touched down in Miller County along Phillipsburg Road, north of Colquitt. It then moved northeastward across northeast portions of the county before lifting just past Kelley Road.
There was damage to barns, farm equipment and trees that were consistent with winds around 110 mph, the NWS reported.
The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down around 9:27 a.m., had peak winds of 110 mph, traveled 6.57 miles, its path width was about 200 yards and it lifted around 9:36 a.m., moving from Jeterville to Cooktown.
The NWS also said a brief EF-0 touched down near Rock Hill Road and Chancey Mill Road, just southwest of Blakely.
The National Weather Service reported that a few trees were snapped and blown down in different directions.
The max winds of the tornado were estimated to be around 80 mph and started around 7:30 a.m.
