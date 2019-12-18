Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WEST GEORGIA-PRESIDENT
University of West Georgia looks to South Carolina for chief
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — A South Carolina educator is in line to become the next president of the University of West Georgia. The Georgia Board of Regents on Monday announced that its sole finalist is Brendan Kelly, who now heads the University of South Carolina Upstate. West Georgia is based in Carrollton and has 13,000 students. Kelly has been chancellor of the South Carolina campus in Spartanburg since 2017. He served briefly as interim president of the entire University of South Carolina earlier this year. Kelly will visit the West Georgia campus before regents take a final vote on hiring him.
AP-US-DAMS-LEGACY-OF-NEGLECT
US senator proposes money, oversight to boost dam safety
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is proposing to boost federal efforts to fortify the nation's dams following an Associated Press investigation that found scores of potentially troubling dams around the country. Gillibrand said Tuesday that new legislation should ensure that federal standards are in place to make dams more resilient to extreme weather stemming from climate change. She also called on her colleagues in Congress to increase federal funding to fix unsafe dams. An AP report last month identified at least 1,688 high-hazard dams rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition as of last year in 44 states and Puerto Rico.
AP-US-DEEP-SOUTH-WEATHER
4 dead, several injured across South in outbreak of twisters
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Forecasters have found at least 18 tornado paths from an outbreak of deadly weather in the South. National Weather Service teams surveyed the damage Tuesday, one day after the storm outbreak. The agency says it has confirmed multiple twisters in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The storms killed four people, including one person who died after heavy rains caused flooding in Kentucky. A husband and wife died in Alabama, and a woman was killed when a tornado hit her home in Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center logged more than three dozen reports of storm damage from east Texas to Georgia.
GEORGIA POWER-RATES
Georgia regulators approve $1.77 billion power rate increase
ATLANTA (AP) — Bills will be going up starting Jan. 1 for Georgia Power's customers across the state. The Georgia Public Service Commission voted 4-1 on Tuesday for a plan projected to cost customers an additional $1.77 billion over the next three years. The company says it needs the money to cover rising costs. A Georgia Power spokesman says a residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours of power a month will see bills rise by nearly $6 a month beginning next month. The monthly charge that residential customers pay to connect to the grid will rise from $10 now to $12 in 2021 and $14 in 2022.
MAN IN SANTA HAT-SEX CHARGE
Man in Santa hat accused of trying to meet teen for sex
CANTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a man wearing a Santa hat thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex but instead was greeted by sheriff's deputies. Sixty-eight-year-old Jimmy Lee Bowling was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted child molestation, pandering, sexual exploitation of a child and obscene internet contact with a minor. Cherokee County Sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker says the Ellijay, Georgia, man arrived in the county expecting to meet a 14-year-old girl he was “speaking” to on the internet. Instead, the Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children unit was there. It's unclear whether Bowling has an attorney who could comment.
TECHNICAL COLLEGE COMMISSIONER
Governor moves ally to lead Georgia technical college system
ATLANTA (AP) — A close ally of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is taking charge of Georgia's technical colleges, while the previous commissioner moves to an agency that oversees teachers. Kemp announced through tweets Monday that state Chief Financial Officer Greg Dozier will become commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia in January. Dozier was previously commissioner of the state prison system and the state driver services department. He has no professional background as an educator. Outgoing Commissioner Matt Arthur will become executive secretary of the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. That group oversees preparation, licensing and conduct of public school teachers.
FATAL SHOOTING
Police seek Alabama man accused in fatal Georgia shooting
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man they say shot and killed a woman after being robbed by her boyfriend at a Georgia gas station. News outlets report 28-year-old Tierre Tyrell Williams is being sought on charges including murder and aggravated assault. The boyfriend was arrested on a robbery charge. Police say the couple stopped at the gas station Sunday and got into an argument with Williams. They say the man then snatched a necklace off of Williams' neck and jumped back into the car with the woman and drove away. They say Williams opened fire and hit the woman, who later died.
AP-US-DEATH-PENALTY-
Report: 5th straight year with under 30 executions in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report finds a continuing decline in capital punishment in the United States. The Death Penalty Information Center says 2019 was the fifth straight year with fewer than 30 executions and 50 new death sentences. Only seven states carried out executions this year. But even as death row populations were dropping in most of the 29 states that still have the death penalty, the Trump administration tried to restart executions on the federal level and a more conservative Supreme Court appeared less willing to grant death-row inmates last-minute reprieves.