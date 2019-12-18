Elleby, Washington St. host FAMU

SUPER SENIORS: Florida A&M has relied heavily on its seniors. Randolph, Evins Desir, Rod Melton Jr. and DJ Jones have combined to account for 60 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Rattlers points over the team's last five games.EFFICIENT ELLEBY: Elleby has connected on 29.4 percent of the 68 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 33 over his last five games. He's also converted 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.