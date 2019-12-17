Clearing and Colder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following an active day of strong-severe storms including a confirmed tornado, severe threat and rain ended early Tuesday evening. Today’s outbreak left widespread damage including homes and barns destroyed and downed power lines and trees. NWS survey teams will be in SWGA accessing the damage tomorrow in Baker and Mitchell and Irwin and Ben Hill Counties. So far no reports of any injuries.
Tonight gradual clearing, breezy and colder. Lows drop into the mid 30s overnight. Tomorrow sunny and chilly as highs struggled to reach the low 50s.
Quiet, dry and cold the rest of the week. Near to below freezing upper 20s low 30s Thursday morning with highs mid 50s. Cool 50s hold Friday with increasing clouds. Rain returns Saturday into early Monday. Drier with milder upper 60s Christmas Eve.
