3 charged with murder in Quamyia Jones case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects, two of which are juveniles, were charged with murder in connection to the death of Quamyia Jones.
The Albany Police Department (APD) held a press conference late Wednesday morning and said three individuals were charged with murder in the Aug. 10 incident on West Highland Avenue that claimed Jones’ life. Myles Banks, Ricardo Oliver and Derrick Burkes were charged in the Jones case.
On Thursday, the three suspects had their first appearance. Banks was not given bond and will have to go before a superior court judge to seek bond.
Banks is charged with murder, aggravated assault, theft by taking motor vehicle and burglary.
Ricardo Oliver and Burkes are charged with murder.
WALB is still working to learn more about Burkes and Ricardo Oliver’s first appearance.
Banks is 20-years-old and Oliver and Burkes are both 16-years-old.
Julia Oliver was charged with obstruction for interfering with officers when they tried to arrest Ricardo Oliver, according to APD. She was later released.
APD could not confirm at the press conference if the West Highland incident was gang-related and said the investigation is still ongoing.
The three were arrested as part of a huge wanted persons roundup operation.
Investigators have been working to crack this case for the last four months.
They said multiple departments and the community helped with the big break.
“If it was not for the public, we wouldn’t been able to capture these guys, a lot of these individuals that’s wanted. So we would like to thank the public. And we want you all to continue, continue to reach out to the Albany Police Department,” Sgt. Nicovian Price, with APD’s robbery/homicide unit, said.
An APD incident report said witnesses saw a car pull up to Jones.
That’s when the witness said they heard the people inside the car ask for Jones’ phone number.
The reports stated the car then drives off and came back and shots went off.
Police said there’s been 13 murders in 2019 and 11 of those have been cleared by arrest.
APD is asking for everyone to put away fear, as it could help solve more cases.
“A lot of times it’s fear. And that’s what a lot of these guys are driven off of. They try to instill fear in the community in these citizens when they don’t come forward and provide the information that’s needed in some of these cases,” said Price.
Police want everyone to know the importance of really speaking out and providing any tips to investigators.
If you have any information about crimes, you can always report them to Albany AreaCrimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
You can remain anonymous.
Additional arrest made for other crimes
Banks, Burkes, and Ricardo and Julia Oliver were just four of the eight people arrested in this special operation.
Shanden Ellis, 18, was picked up in Terrell County for probation violation.
Police said charges for armed robbery are pending against Ellis.
Shametrice Dawson was arrested for financial card theft.
Police said Dawson used the victim’s card to pay a utility Bill.
Mercedes Zackery was arrested for forgery that took place at the Ameris Bank on Dawson Road.
She deposited a fake check worth a little over $3,800.
Jacoby Boy was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and for the criminal use of an article with an altered identification.
“We were able to pick up eight individuals, seven of the people were already wanted,” said Price.
Price said APD is continuing to promote community policing and asked that the community continue to reach out with information.
