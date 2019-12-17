Verdict reached in Embert trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict has been reached for the woman accused of killing her husband and staging his death to look like a suicide.
Susan Embert was found guilty on all charges she was facing in connection to the 2014 death of her husband, Jake Embert.
She was charged with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The defense has asked for a pre-sentencing investigation.
The date has not been determined.
Mark Brimberry started his argument around 10:15 a.m.
Brimberry said Coroner Michael Fowler testified about a dark circle around the gunshot wound and argued that this was important.
Brimberry argued that the fact Fowler originally said this was a contact wound on the death certificate and then changed it is important.
Brimberry said his key witness, a forensic consultant, said he saw gunpowder in Jake’s hair. The defense said gunpowder only travels up to three feet.
He said Fowler changed his testimony.
Brimberry argued Fowler’s testimony was not consistent. Previously, Fowler said he made a second death certificate which didn’t say the victim died from a contact gunshot wound. It said Jake died from a gunshot wound that was caused by another.
Brimberry also said there was blood detected on the muzzle, chamber, bullets and other parts of the gun. He argued if mist got on the bullet, it means was fired at close range. Prosecutors said the blood was only detected after microscopic testing.
The defense also questioned where the toxicology report was.
Brimberry also argued the toxicology expert changed his testimony. Brimberry recalled the expert’s testimony that the witness said the chemicals found in Jake’s system could only be ingested.
Brimberry argued that Jake was getting sick prior to meeting Susan.
Brimberry argued the scene and this case as a whole should’ve been investigated closely. He said if investigators go to every scene and treat it like a homicide, they should’ve investigated it that way.
Brimberry argued Embert shouldn’t be taking the blame for Jake’s death if investigators didn’t test anything.
Brimberry said Susan was at the scene and was cooperating and argued investigators should have tested her then.
The defense argued the only reason the bed where Jake died looked the way it did was because Susan allegedly got her dog off the bed. Prosecutors said their witnesses testified the bed and body looked like it was tampered with. Prosecutors believe Jake’s blood was then moved.
The defense questioned if EMTs possibly rolled the body over to look at Jake’s wounds.
Prosecutors also said there was a bath mat on the bed. The defense argued that Jake was trying to cause less harm and stains to the mattress before he allegedly killed himself.
The defense said there was reasonable doubt and that they believed investigators and law enforcement did not investigate properly.
District Attorney Greg Edwards argued that Jake did not start having gastro problems until Susan moved in.
Edwards argued there couldn’t have been toxins in Jake’s body from work because he didn’t work around toxins.
He argued Susan would make meals and Jake would get sick after eating the food. Edwards also argued the dog got sick with the same symptoms and had to be put down.
Edwards also pointed out the fact that Fowler admitted he made a mistake with the first death certificate.
Edwards argued that Susan had a handgun, shot Jake and staged it as the suicide.
Edwards argued this was done because Susan had a window of opportunity, as she was alone the day of Jake’s death.
Edwards said Susan stated she didn’t see Will Embert, Jake’s son, at all the day before Jake’s death. Susan testified that Jake was laying down with her and he never got out of the bed. Prosecutors argued that was a lie because Will testified he and his father had coffee in the dining room together.
Edwards said this was done because she had a motive, which was to get Jake’s money, property and more.
Prosecutors said Susan complained about them not having sex, which they argued was another reason she was mad.
Edwards argued Susan was not credible, referencing that she told people she worked at Phoebe as a nurse, when she did not. Prosecutors also said she told a man her husband wouldn’t be alive much longer and tried to sell his things.
Edwards believed Susan shot the victim, put his hand on the gun and forgot to put his finger on the trigger.
Prosecutors also argued that if Jake shot himself, the gun would have fallen out of his hand because of the pull from the gun.
Edwards argued that all the evidence was there.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.