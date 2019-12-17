Valdosta mayor-elect shares plans for city

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta will soon have a new mayor taking office.
Mayor-Elect Scott James Matheson won in a runoff election earlier this month.
After his victory, he said he’s ready to take office and get right to work.
“We’re going to do a ‘Valdostans First’ committee. About four good people are going to study some of the things that we talked about during the campaign: public transit, the tiny house community. We’re going to start talking about some economic opportunity and otherwise,” said Matheson.
Matheson said that he wants the group to research the topics so that he can eventually present a strong case to the council.
He is set to begin his term in January 2020.
