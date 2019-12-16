Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany airport saw record-tying heat ahead of our next storm system. The high soared to 79, tying the record set back in 2008 and 1971.
For the rest of Monday, clouds will continue to increase. Storms arrive mainly after midnight and continue into Tuesday. A few storms could be strong to severe.
Rain and storms will push from west to east during the day on Tuesday. A few storms could be strong to severe. The main threats are damaging winds and an isolated tornado.
After the cold front, drier and colder air rushes into the region. High pressure returns and takes hold for the rest of the workweek. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Patchy frost is likely to begin our Thursday. Lows will dip into the low to mid 30s. Expect sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s. Expect more cloud cover on Friday with highs topping out in the upper 50s.
Showers are possible on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Slight rain chances continue into Sunday and Monday. Highs will top out in the low 60s on Sunday and mid 60s on Monday.
