Lenox family loses everything in house fire

LENOX, Ga. (WALB) - A family in Lenox is in search of a place to lay their heads after a fire left them homeless right before the holidays.
“It’s just heartbreaking to see your grandchild go through something like this," said Alice Winser.
Almost brought to tears, Alice said she is suffering because her granddaughter, Shaina Winser, is suffering.
“You know, the thought of us not having an actual home for Christmas is terrifying," said Shaina.
Just a week ago, Shaina said she was preparing lunch when her neighbor called her.
Forgetting that she had hot grease on the stove, she went to see what her neighbor wanted.
When she said she realized her mistake just moments later, it was too late.
“I opened the door and the first thing I see is just flames coming out of the window," said Shaina.
She said she froze in panic, while her neighbor called 911.
“Everything that me and my kids own is in that house. We’re just sitting there watching it burn," she said.
Feeling hopeless and snapping to her senses, Shaina called her grandmother.
“Shaina is my heart. I helped raise her. Just the thought of something happening to her just scares me," said Alice.
Shaina said that she and her three children are staying at a motel, unsure of their next move, hoping to find somewhere to go before the holidays.
“They are three, five, and eight. The eight-year-old is autistic, so they don’t really understand how the situation is," said Shaina.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.