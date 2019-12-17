Lee Co. students cut ribbon on closet for classmates in need

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The rain Tuesday morning may have moved the ribbon cutting for a new initiative at Lee County's 9th Grade Campus inside, but it didn't put a damper on the festivities.
The school's special education department cut the ribbon on "The Giving Tree Closet."
"It feels good to give back," said 10th grader Wesley Reynolds.
He and his classmates have worked hard to get the closet, which supplies students in need of clothes or hygiene products, up and running.
They can simply go by The Giving Tree Closet and pick up the items they need -- free.
"We had a student that came in," said Donielle Powell who teaches special education. "Her friend was wearing socks to school and she wanted to get shoes for her. And it's raining today, and she was wearing socks."
The closet is in a discrete area to keep students’ trips private.
"Kids can be mean," Powell said. "We live in a day where social media and all those opportunities that are out there, are great opportunities, but sometimes it makes it difficult for kids to ask for help."
Powell said her students are learning an important lesson by running the closet.
"Anybody can give back," she said. "It doesn't matter who you are. You're capable of doing something with your life and able to help other people."
"If they don't have any, we'll just give them some here," Reynolds said of their efforts.
The Giving Tree Closet accepts donations from people in the community, and you can donate new or gently used items from a smoke-free home.
Drop donations off at the Lee County High School 9th Grade Campus (370 Leslie Highway, Leesburg, GA) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Label the bags "The Giving Tree Closet Donations."
The closet accepts monetary donations as well.
For more information, call (229) 903-3590.
