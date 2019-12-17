Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-DEMOCRATS
Vulnerable Democrats fall in line behind Trump impeachment
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vulnerable House Democrats are announcing they'll vote for President Donald Trump's impeachment even if it means losing their seats in Congress. About a dozen lawmakers from competitive districts say they will vote in favor of the abuse and obstruction charges against Trump. The exception is New Jersey congressman Jeff Van Drew, a Democrat who opposes impeachment and is poised to become a Republican. A cascade of announcements Monday came ahead of the House vote later this week. If the articles pass, Trump will become the nation's third impeached president.
PRISON GUARD ARRESTED
South Carolina prison guard accused in attack on inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a prison guard in South Carolina opened a cell door and allowed inmates to attack the prisoner inside. Thirty-seven-year-old Alicia Nicole Smith is facing charges of accessory before the act of a felony and misconduct in office. A spokeswoman for the South Carolina Department of Corrections said she did not know whether Smith had an attorney. An arrest warrant affidavit says Smith was a sergeant at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia on Nov. 10 when video surveillance footage shows she allowed about 11 inmates to enter the victim's cell. The inmate inside suffered a black eye and other injuries.
POLICE SHOOTING-SON SEX CHARGE
Son of suspect in police ambush pleads guilty to raping girl
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The son of a man accused of shooting several law officers in South Carolina has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child. News outlets report that Seth Hopkins on Monday admitted to raping a young girl in his home multiple times in 2017 and 2018. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Several Florence County deputies let Seth Hopkins know they were coming to his father's home in October 2018 to interview him as they investigated a possible sexual assault of a minor. Authorities said Frederick Hopkins started firing on the arriving officers from the second story of the home.
DEPUTY MISCONDUCT-LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: Deputy asked out woman while taking her to jail
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit says a South Carolina deputy asked for a woman's number while taking her to jail. The Greenville News reports the woman's lawsuit against the Greenville County Sheriff's Office is one of two that accuse the department's deputies of misconduct during the same 2017 arrest. The other lawsuit filed by the woman's boyfriend alleges he was thrown to the ground and unlawfully arrested. All the charges against the couple were later dismissed and the deputy accused of asking the woman out was suspended for eight hours. The sheriff's office hasn't yet formally responded to the lawsuits.
OBIT-JAMES "RADIO" KENNEDY
South Carolina man who inspired movie "Radio" dead at 73
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — The man who was a fixture on the sidelines of a South Carolina high school's football games for decades and whose life inspired a Hollywood movie has died. James “Radio” Kennedy was 73. T.L. Hanna High School Athletic Director John Cann confirmed Kennedy's death Sunday morning on the school's sports website. The cause of death wasn't immediately released. News outlets reported that Kennedy, who had developmental disabilities, became famous around the state for his love of the T.L. Hanna High School football team and his regular appearance at games since the 1960s. The 2003 film "Radio," starring Cuba Gooding Jr. in the title role, focused on Kennedy's relationship with former football coach Harold Jones.
SWASTIKAS-GEORGIA CAMPUS
Vandal who drew swastikas at U of Georgia won't face charges
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Officials for the University of Georgia have determined a Clemson University-bound student visiting the campus is responsible for drawing swastikas on student doors inside a residence hall. Officials said in a statement last week the student won't face criminal charges. News outlets reported Friday the university didn't identify the student, but confirmed he was banned from all University of Georgia campuses. An incident report says a witness caught the South Carolina student drawing swastikas and other explicit images in a residence hall in October. Clemson officials confirmed the student is enrolled in a Tri-County Technical College program in which participants begin their second year at Clemson.