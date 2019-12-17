Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit says a South Carolina deputy asked for a woman's number while taking her to jail. The Greenville News reports the woman's lawsuit against the Greenville County Sheriff's Office is one of two that accuse the department's deputies of misconduct during the same 2017 arrest. The other lawsuit filed by the woman's boyfriend alleges he was thrown to the ground and unlawfully arrested. All the charges against the couple were later dismissed and the deputy accused of asking the woman out was suspended for eight hours. The sheriff's office hasn't yet formally responded to the lawsuits.