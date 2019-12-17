Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-NORTH CAROLINA-WALKER
N Carolina Rep. Walker won’t run in ‘20, eyes Senate in ‘22
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker isn't running at all in the 2020 election, as recent redistricting made his current U.S. House seat very difficult for him to win. The three-term House member and recent head of the conservative Republican Study Committee announced his decision late Monday. He’s the second North Carolina Republican congressman to stand aside next year because their districts have shifted to the left politically. Walker had considered mounting primary challenges to GOP colleagues in the state. Now Walker says he’ll look at running in 2022 for the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by retiring Republican Richard Burr.
Committee explains deal to relocate Confederate monument
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Some board members of the University of North Carolina say an agreement they worked out means a controversial Confederate statue will never return to the college campus where it was toppled more than a year ago. Five UNC Board of Governors members defended that plan in a column published Monday after the arrangement to move preserve and protect the “Silent Sam” statue met with objections. In November, UNC announced that Silent Sam would be given to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which would be banned from placing it in any of the 14 counties where UNC campuses are located.
Sheriff fires school resource officer who slammed student
HENDERSON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy seen on surveillance video violently slamming a middle school student to the ground twice and then dragging the boy away has been fired. Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said Monday that the deputy is no longer employed by the sheriff's office. The deputy hasn't been named and it wasn't clear if the fired officer would face charges. The sheriff says the student is under the age of 12. The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, which occurred at a middle school north of Raleigh.
State: Artifact found in 1973 may be more than 3K years old
MONROE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Office of State Archaeology says that an item found in 1973 may be thousands of years old. The Charlotte Observer reports the office says the 7-inch carved artifact is suspected to be a grooved adz, a tool used for smoothing or trimming wood. It could have been used to carve bowls, dugout canoes or other objects. The office says the item's age is unclear, but it may have been made at about the time when many grooved axes were being made and used. That means it likely dates to the Late Archaic period between 3,000 and 1,000 B.C.
Sheriff: Man crashes into pole and dies during traffic stop
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office says that a man crashed into a power pole and died after deputies tried to do a traffic stop. The Durham County Sheriff's Office issued a news release saying that the crash happened early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were patrolling a commercial area north of downtown when they observed a vehicle with fictitious tags. Deputies say the driver hit a power pole during the attempted traffic stop. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. His name wasn't immediately released. More information is to be released pending the investigation.
Police say they're seeking teens who drove into a 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they're looking for two teens who crashed a car into a 7-Eleven and then drove away. News outlets report that the incident occurred Sunday night in Charlotte. Police said the burgundy or purple sedan went through the front door. The teens then backed the vehicle out of the store and fled the scene. The 7-Eleven was open. But no one was injured inside the store. Fire officials are checking for any structural damage. Police did not say if the driver struck the store on purpose or if it was a case of poor driving.
3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South
Three people are confirmed dead and a dozen more injured as a powerful storm front packing suspected tornadoes smashed into buildings, downed trees and left a trail of destruction around the Deep South. A dangerous mix of thunderstorms and suspected tornadoes raked the region Monday as a cold front collided with warmer air. The severe weather threat was continuing past nightfall. The sheriff's office in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, says the death there came from an apparent tornado strike on a home. An official in north Alabama reported two deaths there after storms passed through that region.
Club owners say parking lot fight led to shooting, stabbing
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The owners of a North Carolina nightclub say a fight in their parking lot led to a stabbing and shooting. News outlets report police were still at the club in Raleigh on Monday morning following the violence early Sunday. The club owners say a man got upset when he was denied entry into an event. They say that started a scuffle outside the club. The owners say the man then got in a car and drove onto a road, then someone began shooting from the car. Police say three people were hurt. No suspects or arrests have been announced.