Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

Report: 5th straight year with under 30 executions in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report finds a continuing decline in capital punishment in the United States. The Death Penalty Information Center says 2019 was the fifth straight year with fewer than 30 executions and 50 new death sentences. Only seven states carried out executions this year. But even as death row populations were dropping in most of the 29 states that still have the death penalty, the Trump administration tried to restart executions on the federal level and a more conservative Supreme Court appeared less willing to grant death-row inmates last-minute reprieves.
Judge permits Georgia voter roll purges, plans 2nd hearing
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge is letting Georgia proceed with a mass purge of its voting rolls Monday evening. But the judge also scheduled a hearing Thursday to hear more arguments about it. That decision came after a lawyer for the state assured him that if the judge finds later that some people should not have been removed, they can be easily and quickly reinstated. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in October released a list of over 313,000 voters whose registrations were at risk of being canceled. Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, had asked for the purge to be halted.
3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South
Three people are confirmed dead and a dozen more injured as a powerful storm front packing suspected tornadoes smashed into buildings, downed trees and left a trail of destruction around the Deep South. A dangerous mix of thunderstorms and suspected tornadoes raked the region Monday as a cold front collided with warmer air. The severe weather threat was continuing past nightfall. The sheriff's office in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, says the death there came from an apparent tornado strike on a home. An official in north Alabama reported two deaths there after storms passed through that region.
Hundreds attend funeral for Navy sailor slain in base attack
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — One of the Navy sailors killed in a Saudi gunman's attack at a Florida base is being remembered by friends and family in Georgia as full of life and fiercely loyal. Roughly 400 people, including dozens of uniformed service members, attended Monday's funeral in Savannah for 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters. Also present was Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who ordered flags lowered statewide for the slain sailor. The Dec. 6 shooting that killed Walters and two fellow sailors at Pensacola Naval Air Station was barely mentioned Monday. Instead Walters' friends spoke of the sailor's boundless energy and his steadfast loyalty.
Atlanta mayor orders access restriction for some pot records
ATLANTA (AP) — The mayor of Atlanta is ordering that city courts restrict public access to records involving people cited for possessing less than an ounce of marijuana. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an administrative order Monday that Atlanta's Municipal Court by Feb. 1 must make court records for those small pot offenses accessible only to law enforcement. Bottoms said in a statement that minor offenses leave stigmas that disproportionately affect black residents and other minorities. ACLU of Georgia Executive Director Andrea Young applauded the move, saying the group looks forward to a day when no one is prosecuted for marijuana use.
As Georgia revises math standards, some push for big changes
ATLANTA (AP) — As Georgia reviews what public school students learn in math, the first step will almost certainly be a strong cry for change. However, it remains unclear how much that will influence the outcome. Gov. Brian Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods began the process this month with a meeting of a citizen review committee. Kemp and Woods appointed a number of critics of the Common Core State Standards to the panel. The next step calls for panels of teachers to suggest revisions at each grade level. That could decide whether Georgia chooses an extensive overhaul, or more modest changes.
Sheriff: Twin sisters wanted in frying pan attack, burglary
JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say they are searching for a pair of twin sisters who robbed a woman in her home and beat her with a frying pan. Identical twins, Kyra and Tyra Faison, were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and criminal trespassing in connection with a Dec. 10 robbery. Clayton County deputies say Kyra and Tyra Faison kicked opened the victim's door and beat her in the face with a frying pan. They dragged the victim outside and took her car keys and phone while continuously punching her. Deputies say the 19-year-old twins are considered armed and dangerous.
Police: Elected official's wife dumped drink on reporter
ATLANTA (AP) — The wife of a local elected official in Georgia faces criminal charges after she reportedly dumped a drink on a reporter's head at a county meeting. Witnesses told Summerville police that Abbey Winters intentionally poured a drink over the head of AllOnGeorgia reporter Casie Bryant just before a county budget meeting was to start Friday. Winters is the wife of Chattooga County Commissioner Jason Winters. Police say that after consulting with an attorney, Abbey Winters told them she had accidentally poured the drink on Bryant after stumbling or tripping near her.