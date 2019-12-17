Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie Ja Morant had 20 points and 10 assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-111 victory over the Miami Heat. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds as Memphis won for the fourth time in five games. De’Anthony Melton scored 16 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15. Miami had won four of five, including three overtime victories. Jimmy Butler had 25 points and eight assists, and Tyler Herro scored 22 points.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tom Coughlin tried to fine former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler more than $700,000 for missing “mandatory” appointments with a team trainer or physician. An arbitrator recently ruled in favor of the NFLPA and negated the fines levied against Fowler and other Jaguars players in 2018. The arbitrator affirmed that the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement does not allow clubs to require rehabilitation or medical appointments at team facilities during the offseason. The NFLPA blistered the Jaguars by saying “this is just one of the many grievances we had to file to protect our players from the Jaguars’ actions.”
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — A late-season stall has kept the Miami Dolphins in contention for the No. 1 draft choice in April. Now they face another must-lose situation. The Dolphins (3-11) desperately need a franchise quarterback to anchor their rebuilding project. But they'll be eliminated from contention for the top pick if they win at home Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals (at 1-13 the league's worst record). Rookie coach Brian Flores remains focused on building a winning culture. He says he's trying to try to win every game.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is essentially guaranteeing himself another year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ngakoue has six sacks in the past seven games. He's showing he's fully recovered from a hamstring injury and looking more and more like a defensive cornerstone. The 24-year-old pass rusher now has 37 1/2 sacks in four seasons. It would be hard for the Jaguars to let Ngakoue walk in 2020. They likely will place the franchise tag on him. That would be a one-year deal worth more than $19 million. But they also need to sign him to a long-term contract.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Mike White took an unusual approach to his basketball team's offensive woes. White scrapped his system. The Gators had few rules or set plays to open the year. They had freedom to shoot, permission to drive and the flexibility to improvise. It worked in practice. It looked much different in games. White says “it was like watching 6-year-olds in a soccer game." White opted for change following losses to Florida State and UConn and a nail-biter against Towson. The Gators started calling plays for every possession. They're counting on better results beginning Tuesday against Providence in Brooklyn, New York.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Noel Acciari scored three times for his first career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak by routing the Ottawa Senators 6-1. Aleksander Barkov, Mike Matheson and Dominic Toninato also scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots in his sixth straight start. Jonathan Huberdeau had four assists, giving him 400 career points in 500 NHL games.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays and Japanese slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo have finalized a two-year contract worth about $12 million. The 28-year-old Tsutsugo will be formally introduced by the Rays on Tuesday at Tropicana Field. Tsutsugo batted .272 this year with 29 homers and 79 RBIs. He has a .285 average with 205 homers and 613 RBIs during 10 seasons with Yokohama, including 44 homers and 110 RBIs in 2016.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah White and Takiula Fahrensohn combined for 34 points as Portland held on to beat Florida A&M 66-60 on Monday night. White was 8 of 16 from the floor to total 19 points.