Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is essentially guaranteeing himself another year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ngakoue has six sacks in the past seven games. He's showing he's fully recovered from a hamstring injury and looking more and more like a defensive cornerstone. The 24-year-old pass rusher now has 37 1/2 sacks in four seasons. It would be hard for the Jaguars to let Ngakoue walk in 2020. They likely will place the franchise tag on him. That would be a one-year deal worth more than $19 million. But they also need to sign him to a long-term contract.