Thunderstorms are expected to move across southwest Georgia from morning to mid afternoon. There's a Marginal Risk of Severe storms. The threat includes damaging wind gusts and large hail at 5% chance and a 2% chance of an isolated Tornado. Clearing and colder Tonight. Wind chills fall into the 20s Wednesday morning. A freeze is expected Thursday morning. Highs stay in the 50s through the weekend. By then rain chances return. Drier and milder heading into Christmas Eve.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.