Thunderstorms are expected to move across southwest Georgia from morning to mid afternoon. There's a Marginal Risk of Severe storms. The threat includes damaging wind gusts and large hail at 5% chance and a 2% chance of an isolated Tornado. Clearing and colder Tonight. Wind chills fall into the 20s Wednesday morning. A freeze is expected Thursday morning. Highs stay in the 50s through the weekend. By then rain chances return. Drier and milder heading into Christmas Eve.