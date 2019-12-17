Dougherty Co. housing rehabilitation program to take off in 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new Dougherty County housing rehabilitation project is set to take off in 2020.
That’s thanks to a $64.9 million grant the federal government gave the state.
It will help many of the people that were affected by past storms.
Leaders said the funding put the county in a great position to recover from the 2017 storms and Hurricane Irma.
The county will implement the new housing rehabilitation program next year.
The special appropriation will provide funds to the most impacted and distressed areas for long-term recovery.
It will assist with the restoration of infrastructure, housing and economic revitalization.
Leaders said Dougherty will be one of the first counties in the state to have it. It is also one of three zip codes eligible for the funding.
Right now, leaders don’t know how much of the share they’ll get, however, we’re told it could be a large percentage of the funding.
County Administrator Michael McCoy said they’ve had a recovery plan but the finances will help the county a great deal.
“I’m very excited about that. That will help low to moderate-income citizens in this community who are still trying to recover from the tornadoes as well as Hurricane Irma. And so with funding available, we have hired our program manager,” said McCoy.
Leaders said an intake office will open up within the first quarter of 2020.
Dougherty County commissioners will spend $30,000 to have a company conduct a salary study for its employees.
The study will be an in-depth look at each Dougherty County employee’s pay and how it can possibly be raised.
It was approved in a five to two vote between commissioners.
On Monday morning, five commissioners approved for Whit Perrin Wright Consulting, LLC. to perform the study.
Commissioner Lamar Hudgins and Commissioner Russell Gray both voted against it.
Leaders said the study will allow them to develop a solid pay scale to assist employees.
This comes after Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said people are leaving the county because they aren’t making enough.
Dougherty County District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones said right now, the money is not there. However, when it does become available, they’ll know where those salaries should and will be.
“It’ll be good because we’ll have a measuring stick when funding becomes available. When we get ready to make our salary adjustments, then we will know that we’re competitive with the counties throughout the region and throughout the state of Georgia," said Jones.
Some commissioners said they should spend money on employee pay raises themselves, instead of having an outside party do so.
The company will soon meet with each Dougherty County department head to start assessing salaries.
With 2019 coming to an end, Dougherty County leaders said they’ve overcome a lot and the future is looking bright.
Dougherty County leaders said despite challenging times, there have been many accomplishments within the last year.
They said it’s been a good year to rebuild and recover and that will continue into next year.
A big accomplishment is the improvements made to the Radium Springs Road system. It was a $2.5 million project.
They installed a detention pond and a new walking trail in that area. This was all in an effort to recover from past storms.
County leaders said they also spent $2.5 million to renovate the Government Center.
The county logo re-branding and new signage were also big achievements this year.
The county’s administrator said a big project for next year will be the Radium Springs memorial project. It will honor the lives lost in the 2017 storms.
“We have our Radium Springs memorial project that we hope to have completed by the second anniversary of the January 22nd storms. Unfortunately, it claimed five lives and so, that’s a very important project for the county,” said McCoy.
Dougherty County commissioners approved over $72,000 for lane improvements for the Albany-Dougherty Industrial Park.
Turn lane construction will be done on US Highway 82 at the entrance of Georgia Pacific. That’s on Sylvester Road, next to the former Cooper Tire plant.
Georgia Pacific bought the property for its state of the art lumber facility.
Dougherty County leaders said more than 50 trucks will enter and exit the property every day. the lane project will help with traffic flow.
“This project will lengthen the turn lane from about 150 yards to 400 yards to make getting in and out more safe,” said McCoy.
The county will fund the project through SPLOST V.
We’re told the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission will manage the project.
