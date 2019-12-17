Deputies: Sandwich employee fires shots in dispute over wrap

Deputies: Sandwich employee fires shots in dispute over wrap
By Associated Press | December 17, 2019 at 4:39 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 5:07 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A dispute over making a sandwich escalated until authorities say gunshots were fired a day later.

Florida sheriff’s investigators say 18-year-old Destin Garcia became angry after a co-worker mistakenly made a wrap instead of a sandwich and refused to pay the dollar difference.

Investigators say he drove to the co-worker’s Palm Beach County home the next morning, where he pushed the co-worker’s mom and fired two shots before fleeing.

No one was hurt. Garcia is jailed on $100,000 bond, charged with aggravated assault. His attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

