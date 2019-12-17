Cops bring Christmas to kids in Dawson

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas came early for a group of kids in one Southwest Georgia city Monday.
The 9th Annual Dawson Shop with a Cop event came with a special surprise for those who participated.
Twenty-five bikes were donated and the kids were given $40 dollars to spend on whatever they like.
“We want the community and the businesses to be a bridge when it comes to being on one page and having the police officers being more visible within the community and this is one of our first steps towards doing that,” said Dawson Interim Public Safety Chief Frank Thornton.
Thornton said all of the gifts for the kids would not have been possible without the help from businesses and individuals who donated.
