Baconton Community Remembering Head Baseball Coach

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - Many South Georgia communities have been rocked to it's core.
All still mourning the death of their head baseball coach, Devyn Newberry.
Now, his team is doing what they can to honor his memory.
“To many he was a friend, to us he was a coach, but to all of us he was an idol,” said Lawson Creech.
Head Coach Devyn Newberry was a lot of things.
To his team he was somebody they could look up too.
“He built a legacy without even trying,” said Creech.
Newberry was airlifted to the Tallahassee Hospital after car crash on December 11.
The team fearing there may not be much time to say goodbye... so they went to visit as soon as they could.
“It was very traumatizing to see him how he was. Knowing that we were there, but he didn’t know physically, but spiritually he did," said Creech. "That just kind of put into reality that it’s real. That he may not come back.”
Sunday morning, Newberry was taken off life-support and his organs donated to save other lives.
So, even though he is no longer here his light hasn’t dimmed.
“As far as character goes, he has one of the best I’ve ever seen. Just always keeping the light in a rainy day. Just always keeping a good attitude," said Creech.
And maybe the team's favorite memory of Newberry came just hours before his accident.
During a fundraising event for the team.
“He acted like a street tender from Brooklyn, New York at a hot dog stand he was screaming, “I need some choc, get me some more choc.” He was like a kid in a candy store, he was grabbing the biscuits and throwing them out the window. And collecting the money and throwing it in a big pile,” said Creech.
And to keep his memory alive the team coined a slogan for this season.
“He wouldn’t want us sulk about him passing, he’d want us to come together and make sure that we did “Do it for Devyn,"" said Creech.
We’re told everyone at Baconton Charter is encouraged to wear something baseball related December 17, to honor coach Newberry.
