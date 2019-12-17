Baconton Charter coach taken off life support after Colquitt Co. crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALB) - Coach Devyn Newberry, of Baconton Community Charter School, has died after a car crash late last week.
WALB News 10 spoke with his mother, Donna Newberry, who said that their family is heartbroken and struggling to deal with the loss.
Devyn was in critical condition just last week and was fighting for his life.
Donna said that they were able to retrieve his heart, kidneys, liver, cornea, some tissue and veins. She said she believes her son will always be alive while his heart is still beating. She said Devyn was her only son and that she doesn’t know how she will deal with this loss but said she will try by honoring her son.
“My heart is ripped in two, I’m broken, I’m dying inside but I could not be more proud of the young man that I raised. He was loving, caring and considerate. He never said a bad thing about anybody, everybody loved him," said Donna.
Donna said Devyn’s visitation and the funeral will be held at First Baptist Church in Thomasville.
The visitation will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. and the funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m.
In the meantime, Baconton Community Charter said it will be planning its own way for the students to remember their coach.
Teachers, students and staff are taking the loss of Devyn hard.
Baconton Principal Lynn Pinson said that the atmosphere has been somber and everyone has been sad.
She said that Devyn coached softball, helped out with football, but said it was clear baseball was his true passion.
Pinson said that he was dependable, a great guy, and just a light in his community.
She said the school wanted to do something to celebrate his life and lift everyone’s spirits.
She said they wanted to be sure to give the students something they could do to express their grief.
“The action is what will help the kids express their grief. If we could give them some things to do so that they’re not just thinking about it but actually doing something. Explain that this will be something that we can share with his parents. It was just a great way to give them something that they can be a part of," said Pinson.
Pinson said they’ll post the pictures with the #DoItForDevyn.
WALB News 10 also spoke to Keili Sinclair, who said her family found Devyn in his car in their front yard right after the accident.
She said hearing about his passing was especially hard for her as well.
“I didn’t know him but just to see something like that, even now, it makes me tear up. I don’t want anybody to get hurt, especially driving," said Sinclair.
Sinclair said she’s glad Devyn is still giving back through his organ donation.
