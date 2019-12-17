Americus murder suspect arrested in Atlanta

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that Rodney Jerome Green, 25, of Americus, has been arrested for the Dec. 5 death of Tyierus Kwame White, 27.
Green was arrested by the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force without incident at a motel in the South Atlanta area. He is being charged with murder and aggravated assault. Additional charges are pending.
On Dec. 5, at approximately 7:51 p.m., officers of the Americus Police Department, along with Americus Fire Rescue and EMS, were dispatched to the area of Norman Cole Street and Bessie Mays Circle to a reported traffic accident with injuries.
White was taken from the car, taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Norman Cole Street.
Anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation of this case is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.
