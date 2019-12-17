Albany hosts regional small business forum

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area Chamber and the Georgians First Commission hosted a regional small business forum in Albany on Tuesday.
The forum was an effort to create communication between small businesses and the Governor's Office.
Scott Hilton, executive director for the Georgians First Commission, says this was a great opportunity to hear from business leaders about how they can cut, streamline, and improve government for all citizens.
“Today, we are having a small business round table where we can hear directly from Albany small businesses in the area of how we can improve government to work more effectively for them," says Hilton.
Also, the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce will host Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp as part of its second annual governor’s dinner tonight at the Hilton Garden Inn.
